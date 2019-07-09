Nine companies set prices for their listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill 'is dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

Axed Deutsche Bank workers leave with belongings

Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.

Asia markets decline, suppliers follow Apple downward

Asia Pacific shares declined on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in Taiwan and Japan falling as shares of the tech giant lost more than 2% overnight.

Tensions are rising between Japan and South Korea, and it looks...

Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.

Some EM currencies look appealing as the Fed mulls rate cuts:...

Investors should be looking to buy emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar, two analysts told CNBC.

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

Apple's 2020 iPhones could spark sales growth: JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday that they expect Apple's 2020 iPhones to spur growth in unit sales, thanks to new modems and displays.

Forget the Fed — Cramer explains what to look for this earnings...

"Thanks to the endless and sometimes pointless guessing game on Wall Street, you get a sweet deal on all sorts of terrific stocks," the "Mad Money" host says.

US judge halts Trump administration rule requiring drug prices in...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

China Markets

Nine companies set prices for their listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board

Key Points
  • Nine Chinese companies announced prices for their new share offerings as investors braced for a busy week for initial public offerings (IPOs).
  • Those companies, which include China Railway Signal & Communications (CRSC), Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) and Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology, will take subscriptions from investors on Wednesday.
  • The first batch of companies are set to start trading on July 22.
An investor watches the electronic board at a stock exchange hall on Feb. 11, 2019 in China.
Visual China Group | Getty Images

Nine Chinese companies, among the first to list on China's Nasdaq-style tech board, announced prices of their new share offer on Tuesday, as investors braced for a busy week for initial public offerings.

China's securities regulator has given the go-ahead for 25 companies to list on Shanghai's technology and innovation board, the STAR Market, and the first batch of companies will start trading on July 22.

Four tech board companies have already completed their offerings, while 21 firms are taking subscriptions from investors this week.

Nine companies, including China Railway Signal & Communications, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) and Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology disclosed their IPO price via exchange statements on Tuesday, and will take subscriptions from investors on Wednesday.

Valuations, measured by earning multiples, vary. Semiconductor firm AMEC priced its new offering at 29.01 yuan per share, or 170.8 times its 2018 earnings, excluding extraordinary items.

In contrast, China Railway Signal & Communication priced its offering at 5.85 yuan ($0.8502) per share, or 18.18 times its 2018 earnings, the lowest multiples of the nine firms. Its Hong Kong-traded shares closed at 6.05 HKD ($0.7757) on Monday.