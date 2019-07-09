Cybersecurity is the biggest threat to the world economy over the next decade, CEOs say

CEOs see cybersecurity as the number one threat to the global economy over the next five to ten years, a new report has claimed.

In its 2019 CEO Imperative Study, published Tuesday, management consultancy EY surveyed 200 global CEOs among the Forbes Global 2000 and Forbes Largest Private Companies. Researchers also interviewed 100 senior investors from global firms that had managed at least $100 billion in assets.

Income inequality and job losses arising from technological change were ranked second and third in the list of threats, while ethics in artificial intelligence and climate change rounded out the top 5.