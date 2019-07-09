European stocks set to open lower as hopes of a Fed rate cut fade

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
UBS and Credit Suisse are saying Chinese internet stocks will be a good buy for investors.Investingread more
The last three years represent the longest consecutive decline in the American lifespan at birth since the period between 1915 and 1918.Health and Scienceread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Asia Pacific shares declined on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in Taiwan and Japan falling as shares of the tech giant lost more than 2% overnight.Asia Marketsread more
Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.Asia Politicsread more
Investors should be looking to buy emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar, two analysts told CNBC.Currenciesread more
Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
European stocks are set to open lower Tuesday as diminished hopes of a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month continue to dampen investor sentiment.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 11 points lower at 7,538, the DAX is set to open around 70 points down at 12,474 and the CAC 40 is seen slipping around 15 points to 5,574.
Markets are struggling to shrug off sharply reduced expectations that the Fed will deliver a large rate cut by the end of the month, following surprisingly strong U.S. job growth for June.
Asian stocks mostly continued to slide Tuesday, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which fell 0.8% as leader Carrie Lam said the controversial extradition bill which sparked mass protests in the Asian financial hub "is dead."
In corporate news, Deutsche Bank workers began to leave offices in New York, London, Sydney and Tokyo Monday as the German lender started to slash 18,000 jobs in a 7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) restructure. The bank's shares took a further hammering as Wall Street reacted with skepticism to its plans for long-term restoration.
Danske Bank on Monday cut its 2019 earnings forecast for the second time as a touch trading environment and higher anti-money laundering costs weighed on the embattled bank.
Orange CEO Stephane Richard will learn on Tuesday whether he has been convicted or cleared of misconduct in a French fraud trial.
International relations will also be in focus for investors after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Washington ambassador on Monday, following the leak of confidential memos in which the diplomat called Trump's administration "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept."
Meanwhile, Turkey proceeded with deal for Russian missile system despite US and NATO warnings. Turkey, a NATO partner, faces several consequences for accepting the Kremlin's missile system, including economic sanctions and removal from the supply chain for the F-35, America's most expensive weapons system.
Sales at British retailers rose at their slowest average pace on record over the past year as worries about Brexit weighed on consumers, a survey showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Average sales growth weakened to 0.6% in the 12 months to June, the British Retail Consortium, an industry group, said, the slowest increase since it began its records in 1995.