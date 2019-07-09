Goldman Sachs warns investors that a Fed rate cut won't do much for the stock market

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...Technologyread more
Johnston pointed to relatively neutral gas prices year over year as one "particularly positive" sign for consumer spending.CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
The Mexican peso dropped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzua, stepped down from his post.Marketsread more
AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.Technologyread more
"A lot of that rise in the market, in my estimation, is already behind us," says Goldman strategist David Kostin.US Marketsread more
The Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Ross Perot was a technology entrepreneur before becoming a presidential candidate. He founded a company that was bought for more than $2 billion by General Motors in the...Technologyread more
New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
An interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve, if it were to happen, probably wouldn't lead to a big increase in stocks, the chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs told CNBC on Tuesday.
"A lot of that rise in the market, in my estimation, is already behind us," said Goldman's David Kostin in a "Squawk on the Street" interview. "Ninety percent of that rally has been about multiple expansion."
With the market expecting a Fed rate cut later this month, actually getting one won't do much, he predicted. "What new, incremental information are we going to get to push the market higher? The answer is, not a lot."
"If there was to be a shift from that direction, there'd have to be a lot of jawboning and speechmaking in the next several weeks" before the two-day Fed meeting July 30-31, he added.
In the meantime, investors will be looking for clues on rates and the economy this week when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before a House committee Wednesday and a Senate panel Thursday.
Kostin said Goldman is currently projecting two rate cuts this year due to the Fed's reluctance to go against market expectations.
Against that backdrop, Kostin is sticking with his price target of 3,000 for the S&P 500 by year-end, putting Goldman near the middle of expectations from the Wall Street analysts followed by the CNBC Market Strategist Survey.
While tracking for its third negative session in row Tuesday, the S&P 500 remains less than 1% below last week's all-time record highs and up about 18% in for all of 2019. The index just capped off its best first half of a year since 1997.
If the U.S. were to reach a trade deal with China, that could boost markets, Kostin acknowledged. But he added Goldman does not expect an agreement in the near future.