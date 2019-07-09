Greece's new prime minister faces a difficult battle with creditors

Greece's Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed government at the presidential palace in Athens, on July 9, 2019.

Greece's new prime minister is gearing up for sensitive discussions with international creditors – a battle that could define his premiership and the way Europe deals with bailed out countries.

Greece agreed to some tough fiscal targets last year in exchange for some debt softening measures from its creditors. For instance, the three-time bailed out economy has to deliver a primary budget surplus – this is when a government has higher revenues compared to its spending – of 3.5% until 2022. Achieving such high level of primary surplus limits the government's ability to spend.

Kyriakos Mitstotakis, who was sworn in on Monday, told CNBC in Athens: "I've received an outright majority … that means there is a real, strong mandate for change in Greece, and this what I have promised to deliver, and this is what I will do."

He had told CNBC back in February that Greece had gone "overboard with austerity " and one of his priorities as prime minister would be to change some of the fiscal targets, including the primary budget surplus.