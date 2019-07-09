Here are Barclay's favorite tech stocks into earnings

Skip Navigation
Netflix has lost two popular shows as old media companies flex...

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...

Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on...

Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.

The housing market is about to shift in a bad way for buyers

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.

Fed chief faces tough task in Congressional testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.

There's a strange phenomenon reportedly influencing the direction...

These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...

Biden made more than $15 million in two years after leaving the...

Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...

Health-care stocks fall ahead of court arguments on Obamacare...

Insurer and hospital stocks fell ahead of a legal showdown over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act before a three-judge federal appeals court.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pours cold water on fans waiting for older...

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...

Democratic congresswoman will donate Jeffrey Epstein contribution...

The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein's arrest.

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple will show up at antitrust...

Representatives from the four major tech companies will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16.

Apple is showing more attention to the Mac as the overall PC...

Apple has spent a lot of time and effort in recent years revamping a product line that accounts for just 9% of its sales.

Marriott accused of deceptive 'drip pricing' by Washington, D.C.

The Attorney General for the District of Columbia announced Tuesday that he is suing the hotel chain Marriott International over alleged price deception.

Here are Barclay's favorite tech stocks into earnings

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
The front desk of the Amazon office is pictured in New York, May 1, 2019.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Uber and Snap are Barclays' top tech picks heading into the second-quarter earnings season, the firm said Tuesday.