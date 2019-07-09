Here are the 5 best and 5 worst states for retirement

From affordability and mobility to community and culture, there's a range of factors those approaching their golden years need to take into consideration when deciding whether to retire in place or put down roots in greener — and less stressful — pastures.

Bankrate.com has updated its annual list of the best states for retirees. There have been some changes since last year. For example, Utah, Idaho and New Hampshire — the second, third and fourth best places to retire in 2018 — have dropped out of the top five. Meanwhile, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico scored high enough to move out of the bottom five. And New York, last place in 2018, improved enough to cede the bottom spot to a new loser.

The study examined 11 public and private criteria significant in retirement, sorted into five broader categories (weightings in parentheses): affordability (40%), wellness (25%), weather (15%), culture (15%) and crime (5%).

"There are many factors to consider when deciding where to retire," said Bankrate.com data analyst Adrian Garcia, in a statement. "Some people may choose to stay close to family, while others prefer to seek out warm weather or affordable living."

"It comes down to very personal preferences, so it's important to weigh all factors and determine what is most important for your happiness," Garcia said.

Bankrate.com offers an interactive online tool that helps users determine the best and worst states for retirement, based on personal preferences. The tool can be accessed here.

Here's a look at Bankrate.com's own assessment of the top and bottom five states for retirement in 2019.