Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill 'is dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that work on the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city has been dropped.
"The bill is dead," she said during a news conference, reiterating that there is no plan to restart the legislation. She described the work to amend the bill as a "total failure."
Lam said she took full responsibility for what has happened in the city, according to a translation of her address.
Political tensions in Hong Kong have risen in recent weeks amid protests over an extradition bill that would have allowed some arrested in the city to be sent for trial in mainland China. The bill had been suspended after a first round of demonstrations, but protesters continued taking to the street with calls for it to be withdrawn completely.
In the most dramatic yet, demonstrators ransacked the city's main legislative building last week before they were driven back by police firing tear gas.
On Sunday, a large group of protesters — organizers claimed more than 200,000, police put the number at roughly 56,000 — took to the streets in the Kowloon area of the city to make their grievances heard by the mainland Chinese visitors who frequent the area.
Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it became a special administrative region of China under a "one country, two systems" framework with the territory's legal system independent from the rest of the country. Many citizens of the financial hub have expressed concern that their civil rights are slowly being eroded under Beijing, and the extradition bill was seen as a prime example of that shift.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
—Reuters and CNBC's Weizhen Tan contributed to this report.