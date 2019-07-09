Investors should buy Chinese internet stocks, UBS and Credit Suisse say

A monitor displays Alibaba Group signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Chinese internet stocks may be a good buy for investors, according to global investment banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

Technology has emerged as a heated battleground in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict as both countries seek to dominate new areas like 5G and artificial intelligence. Amid that, Chinese internet companies have seen their stocks stumble. Still, John Woods, Credit Suisse's chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, said the sector appears to be a solid bet.

"Internet is essentially a structural growth story in China. We don't see it changing anytime soon," Woods told CNBC on Tuesday. "It sold off aggressively ... from mid-April. So we feel there's upside in that particular sector."

That assessment was also expressed by UBS Global Wealth Management in a briefing in Singapore on Monday.

Tan Min Lan, the head of the Asia Pacific Investment Office at UBS Global Wealth Management, said that Chinese internet companies offered "solid share buyback prospects" and have high cash flows.

Although Chinese tech companies such as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba have been exposed to U.S.-China trade tensions, Woods pointed out that they are largely focused on the domestic market.

"Clearly we want to focus on those names and those sectors within that broad group which have a profound domestic focus. Actually, the internet stocks do have an overwhelmingly domestic focus. They are not really export-oriented," Woods said. "They're absolutely focused on consumption plays, services plays within the domestic economy and those are the ones we want to focus on."