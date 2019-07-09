Here are the world's most valuable sneakers

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
Few investments offer a 2,000% to 4,000% return like athletic footwear sometimes can.
Just last week, Nike pulled sneakers embellished with the so-called Betsy Ross flag on the heel from its apps and website after critics said the early U.S. flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — is an offensive symbol because it is linked to a period of slavery.
Then their price ballooned.
Investors take note: The controversial kicks originally retailed for $120, but can now fetch more than $4,000 on the secondary market.
Other limited-edition designs have fared even better, with some, like Nike's What The Dunk model, appreciating as much as 4,000% in the after market. (The value is based on a number of factors, including rarity, condition and designer prestige.)
The global sneaker resale market is now worth more than $6 billion, according to Cowen Equity Research, which has even categorized sneakers as an emerging alternative asset class.
If you are considering stepping in, here are the top 10 most valuable sneakers in the world, according to fashion site Farfetch. (In determining the roundup, Farfetch only included sneakers that were released to the public and are in mint condition. Values were provided by Stadium Goods and are correct as of May 24, 2019.)
Current value: $28,471
Value increase: 2,532%
Currently the most valuable sneakers in the world, the high-top Jasper sneakers from the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton line were available in three color combinations, but this Patchwork grey and pink version is the most coveted.
Current value: $14,235
Value increase: 400%
Look familiar? Created in 2011 and limited to only 1,500 pairs, these sneakers are a replica of the iconic self-lacing shoe from 1989's 'Back to the Future Part II.' They're now the most valuable Nike design on the market after appreciating 400%.
Current value: $13,282
Value increase: 1106%
Created as part of Pharrell Williams' NMD Hu line, only 500 pairs of this design were released as a unique partnership between adidas, Chanel and the French boutique Colette.
Current value: $7,972
Value increase: 3,633%
Released as a surprise addition to the Air Yeezy 2 collection two years after the line's initial debut, this model sold out within minutes.
Current value: $7,592
Value increase: 3.456%
Released in 2012, the Air Yeezy 2 collection was Kanye West's second collaboration with Nike. This pair originally sold for $214.
Current value: $5,695
Value increase: 2,300%
A part of the first collaboration between Kanye West and Nike, the Yeezy launched in 2009 in three colorways. The black Blink version is the most sought after.
Current value: $5,695
Value increase: 2,300%
Similar to the solar red version above, this platinum pair was also released in 2012 as part of the Air Yeezy 2 collection — the last collaboration between Nike and Kanye West.
Current value: $5,695
Value increase: 3,058%
Introduced as a revamped classic, this limited-edition shoe is part of The Ten, the Nike x Off-White collection.
Current value: $5,552
Value increase: 3,800%
As part of the HTM line, these sneakers were exclusively released in Milan and London in 2012.
Current value: $4,983
Value increase: 2,449%
Based on the iconic Air Jordan first introduced in 1990, this Air Jordan 5 Retro T23 Tokyo pair was released exclusively in Japan in 2011.
