Here are the world's most valuable sneakers

Few investments offer a 2,000% to 4,000% return like athletic footwear sometimes can.

Just last week, Nike pulled sneakers embellished with the so-called Betsy Ross flag on the heel from its apps and website after critics said the early U.S. flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — is an offensive symbol because it is linked to a period of slavery.

Then their price ballooned.

Investors take note: The controversial kicks originally retailed for $120, but can now fetch more than $4,000 on the secondary market.

Other limited-edition designs have fared even better, with some, like Nike's What The Dunk model, appreciating as much as 4,000% in the after market. (The value is based on a number of factors, including rarity, condition and designer prestige.)

The global sneaker resale market is now worth more than $6 billion, according to Cowen Equity Research, which has even categorized sneakers as an emerging alternative asset class.

If you are considering stepping in, here are the top 10 most valuable sneakers in the world, according to fashion site Farfetch. (In determining the roundup, Farfetch only included sneakers that were released to the public and are in mint condition. Values were provided by Stadium Goods and are correct as of May 24, 2019.)