Major Chinese wealth manager tied up in criminal detention case

U.S.-listed wealth management company Noah Holdings is the latest Chinese firm to have its shares knocked by the disclosure of ties to a criminal detention.

Chinese authorities have made local headlines in the last week with reports of investigations and detentions that have sent shares of connected companies plunging. It's a sign of how much control a single person can still often have over a stock in the murky Chinese business world, and how the government is trying to take a tougher approach.

Noah Holdings announced late Monday Beijing time that an affiliate, Shanghai Gopher Asset Management, oversaw some credit funds with ties to a company whose controlling shareholder has been criminally detained by the Chinese police.

Although that connection may seem tenuous, Noah's shares plunged 20.4% in New York trading overnight. Gopher said in a Chinese-language statement translated by CNBC that the firm has already established a special emergency and handling team, and that its products are independently managed and operated.