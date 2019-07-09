Skip Navigation
U.S. stock futures are lower this morning as traders wait for testimony this week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."

Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.

Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.

America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...

PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

A federal appeals court in New Orleans will hear arguments on Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a case that could have sweeping ramifications...

Buyers are flocking to fixed-income exchange-traded funds, but not because they're seeking safety, says Jay Jacobs, senior vice president and head of research and strategy at...

Deutsche Bank's massive restructuring plans shook the European banks to begin the week. One Oppenheimer technician is betting on a rebound for the group.

China Markets

Major Chinese wealth manager tied up in criminal detention case

Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
Key Points
  • Wealth management company Noah Holdings saw its shares plunge 20.4% in New York trading on Monday.
  • The firm had announced that an affiliate, Shanghai Gopher Asset Management, had overseen some credit funds with ties to a company whose controlling shareholder has been criminally detained by the Chinese police.
  • Chinese authorities have made local headlines in the last week with reports of investigations and detentions that have sent shares of connected companies plunging.
An investor watches the electronic board at a stock exchange hall in Hangzhou, China.
VCG | Getty Images

U.S.-listed wealth management company Noah Holdings is the latest Chinese firm to have its shares knocked by the disclosure of ties to a criminal detention.

Chinese authorities have made local headlines in the last week with reports of investigations and detentions that have sent shares of connected companies plunging. It's a sign of how much control a single person can still often have over a stock in the murky Chinese business world, and how the government is trying to take a tougher approach.

Noah Holdings announced late Monday Beijing time that an affiliate, Shanghai Gopher Asset Management, oversaw some credit funds with ties to a company whose controlling shareholder has been criminally detained by the Chinese police.

Although that connection may seem tenuous, Noah's shares plunged 20.4% in New York trading overnight. Gopher said in a Chinese-language statement translated by CNBC that the firm has already established a special emergency and handling team, and that its products are independently managed and operated.

Complicated connections

The credit funds in question had a total principal of about 3.4 billion yuan ($494 million), and were involved with financing related to Hong Kong-listed Camsing International, according to the release. Camsing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Noah added in a separate statement that the funds are related to supply chain financing between Camsing and e-commerce giant JD.com. Gopher has already filed a legal complaint against the two companies and is cooperating with the police, the Chinese statement said, according to a CNBC translation. The e-commerce company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Camsing, an entertainment company that acquired Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, said in a filing dated Friday, July 5, that it had become aware that Lo Ching, the company's chairperson and executive director, is being held in criminal custody by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Yangpu Branch. When CNBC called the police station, a representative said only family members would be notified of the detention.

Shares of Camsing plunged 80.4% on Monday, and dropped another 26.7% Tuesday. The stock has a listed valuation of 711 million Hong Kong dollars ($91 million), according to Wind data.

Lo holds 64.87% of Camsing International's issued shares, according to the company's 2018-2019 interim report dated Feb. 27, 2019.

Lo is also the controlling shareholder and chairperson of Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings, which Wind data shows has a market valuation of 3.4 billion yuan. The company said in a filing dated July 5 that Lo and CFO Jiang Shaoyang were detained on June 20 and June 25, respectively.

The Shanghai-listed stock fell by nearly the 10% limit on Friday, and initially extended those losses on Monday, before recovering. Shares were up nearly 10% Tuesday, trading around the same level as a week ago.