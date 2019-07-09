McDonald's and Burger King are facing calls to scrap plastic toys in kids' meal deals

The plastic toys given away with children's fast food meals are under fire.

McDonald's and Burger King are the target of a petition started by two British school children who criticize the companies for giving away the toys that they say are put in the trash after only being used briefly.

McDonald's Happy Meal and Burger King's Kids' Meal include a main meal, side, drink and a toy, which is often linked to movie releases.

"We like to go to eat at Burger King and McDonald's, but children only play with the plastic toys they give us for a few minutes before they get thrown away and harm animals and pollute the sea," wrote Ella and Caitlin Wood on a Change.org petition page, which has more than 335,000 signatures.

The children, aged 9 and 7, wrote that they learnt about pollution at school and recycle at home. "But we want to do more, which is why we started this petition. It's not enough to make recyclable plastic toys — big, rich companies shouldn't be making toys out of plastic at all," they wrote.