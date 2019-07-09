McDonald's and Burger King are facing calls to scrap plastic toys in kids' meal deals

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Investing in Spaceread more
Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.Trading Nationread more
The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Politicsread more
Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...2020 Electionsread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. needs to stand up to India on the trade front, noting it is unacceptable how India has used tariffs on U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
The plastic toys given away with children's fast food meals are under fire.
McDonald's and Burger King are the target of a petition started by two British school children who criticize the companies for giving away the toys that they say are put in the trash after only being used briefly.
McDonald's Happy Meal and Burger King's Kids' Meal include a main meal, side, drink and a toy, which is often linked to movie releases.
"We like to go to eat at Burger King and McDonald's, but children only play with the plastic toys they give us for a few minutes before they get thrown away and harm animals and pollute the sea," wrote Ella and Caitlin Wood on a Change.org petition page, which has more than 335,000 signatures.
The children, aged 9 and 7, wrote that they learnt about pollution at school and recycle at home. "But we want to do more, which is why we started this petition. It's not enough to make recyclable plastic toys — big, rich companies shouldn't be making toys out of plastic at all," they wrote.
In the U.K., McDonald's has set up a group to explore "more sustainable" toy options, it said in a statement emailed to CNBC, and last year it started to replace plastic straws with paper in its British restaurants.
"We want anything they give to us to be sustainable, so we can protect the planet for us and for future generations," the children stated in their petition.
McDonald's introduced the Happy Meal in 1979 to appeal to families. The meals were popular with children because they could choose what they wanted to eat, from packaging that was designed especially for them. The meals' contents have changed over the years, with Chicken McNuggets introduced in the 1980s as diners sought to reduce their fat and cholesterol intake. Last year, Disney announced a new partnership with McDonald's after a 12-year gap, following a revamp of Happy Meals to reduce their sugar, saturated fat, sodium and calorie content.
In a statement emailed to CNBC, a McDonald's spokesperson said that there would be a reduction in the number of "hard plastic" toys given away in the second half of the year, due to a trial to see what kind of toys diners prefer. "However, this is not indicative of a new commitment to reduce plastics in Happy Meal toys. This six-month promotional period in the U.K. will provide different options to customers including a mixture of board games, books and soft toys," the statement said.
"While we cannot provide details of our Happy Meal promotions beyond the end of 2019 at this stage, we remain committed to reducing plastic across our business," it added.
Burger King — owned by Restaurant Brands International — is trialing the removal of toys in its King Junior meals in some of its restaurants in the U.K.'s Midlands region, a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNBC. "We're actively looking at ways we can reduce our environmental impact across all elements of our business," the statement said.
"We are also working on the development of more sustainable packaging and alternative toy solutions as we still very much want our younger customers to enjoy their King Juniors," it added. Burger King will test the new toys and packaging in October and aims to launch them next year.
Britain has clamped down on single-use plastic and a ban on plastic drinks stirrers, straws and plastic-stemmed cotton swabs will come into force in England next April.
- CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report