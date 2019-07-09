PepsiCo earnings and revenue beat Street estimates

British billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The soda giant reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, up from $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Pepsi earned $1.54 per share, topping the $1.50 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 2.2% to $16.44 billion, beating expectations of $16.43 billion.
Second-quarter organic revenue was up 4.5%, topping the 4.4% growth expected.