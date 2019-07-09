Donald Trump Jr. bought this $4.4 million mansion in the Hamptons — take a look inside

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, bought a home in the Hamptons with his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Variety. Trump reportedly paid $4.4 million for the house.

Corcoran, the real estate agency handling the listing, declined to comment on the closing price of the property, but it was originally listed for just under $4.5 million.

The home is in tony Bridgehampton, where Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City," has also owned properties.

Take a look.