Donald Trump Jr. bought this $4.4 million mansion in the Hamptons — take a look inside

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, bought a home in the Hamptons with his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Variety. Trump reportedly paid $4.4 million for the house.
Corcoran, the real estate agency handling the listing, declined to comment on the closing price of the property, but it was originally listed for just under $4.5 million.
The home is in tony Bridgehampton, where Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City," has also owned properties.
Take a look.
The 9,200-square-foot home is on 3.9 acres of land in a gated community. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool and hot tub, and it's "minutes" from the beach, according to the sale listing.
The traditional style home was built in 2008.
There is a family room, and a game room that leads to an outdoor area.
The master bedroom is on the main floor with a private outdoor area.
The home has a fireplace...
...and a covered patio looks out to the pool.
The home includes "direct waterfront access" to a "25-acre natural spring fed pond," according to the listing.
The hamlet of Bridgehampton is in the town of Southampton in Long Island, New York.
Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.
