Life

Donald Trump Jr. bought this $4.4 million mansion in the Hamptons — take a look inside

VIDEO1:0201:02
Inside Donald Trump Jr.'s Hamptons home listed for $4.49 million
Life

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, bought a home in the Hamptons with his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Variety. Trump reportedly paid $4.4 million for the house.

Corcoran, the real estate agency handling the listing, declined to comment on the closing price of the property, but it was originally listed for just under $4.5 million.

The home is in tony Bridgehampton, where Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City," has also owned properties

Take a look.

Rise Media

The 9,200-square-foot home is on 3.9 acres of land in a gated community. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool and hot tub, and it's "minutes" from the beach, according to the sale listing.

Rise Media

The traditional style home was built in 2008.

Rise Media
Rise Media

There is a family room, and a game room that leads to an outdoor area.

Rise Media
Rise Media

The master bedroom is on the main floor with a private outdoor area.

Rise Media
Rise Media

The home has a fireplace...

Rise Media

...and a covered patio looks out to the pool.

Rise Media

The home includes "direct waterfront access" to a "25-acre natural spring fed pond," according to the listing.

Rise Media

The hamlet of Bridgehampton is in the town of Southampton in Long Island, New York.

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.

Life

