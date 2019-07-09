Richard Branson's space unit Virgin Galactic reportedly plans to go public

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
UBS and Credit Suisse are saying Chinese internet stocks will be a good buy for investors.Investingread more
The last three years represent the longest consecutive decline in the American lifespan at birth since the period between 1915 and 1918.Health and Scienceread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Asia Pacific shares declined on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in Taiwan and Japan falling as shares of the tech giant lost more than 2% overnight.Asia Marketsread more
Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.Asia Politicsread more
Investors should be looking to buy emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar, two analysts told CNBC.Currenciesread more
Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The firm will list its shares as part of a deal with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, a special-purpose acquisition company created by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, formed by Palihapitiya's Social Capital and venture capital firm Hedosophia in 2017, will reportedly invest $800 million in Virgin Galactic for a 49% stake.
Branson's space venture would be the first publicly-listed human spaceflight firm, with the stock market listing slated to take place later this year, the WSJ reported. The paper also reported that Branson had been in talks with Palihapitiya since Branson suspended talks over a Saudi investment in Virgin Galactic last year.
The billionaire business magnate is currently locked in a tense space race with rivals including Tesla CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. It has so far sold 600 tickets at a price of $250,000 each. Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity ship was launched into space with three astronauts on board in February.
Virgin Galactic declined to comment when contacted by CNBC and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings was not immediately available for a comment.
To read the full WSJ report on Virgin Galactic's plans to go public, click here.