3 principles of success Ross Perot lived by

Billionaire and two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89, has been called everything from the epitome of the "entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed," by former President George W. Bush, to "frightening" and "short-tempered" by fellow politicians during his presidential runs in '90s.

On Tuesday, one referred to him as "a stick of dynamite in the pond of U.S. politics back in 1992," while The New York Times called him "brash," and a "wiry Texas gadfly." And a friend of Perot's simply referred to him as "a Boy Scout who knows how to street fight," according to the Dallas News.

But at least one thing is evident: As businessman Perot was successful.

Perot founded his first company, Electronic Data Systems, at age 32 in 1962 with just $1,000 in savings. He became a billionaire at 58 when General Motors bought a controlling interest in his company in 1984 for $2.4 billion. After Perot sold Electronic Data Systems, he established Perot Systems in 1998 and became an angel investor for NeXT, a computer company founded by Steve Jobs after he left Apple. Over the years, Perot grew his net worth to more than $4 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 167th richest person in the U.S. at the time of his death.

According to his 1996 memoir, "My Life & the Principles for Success," these are three tenants Perot lived by that helped him achieve success.