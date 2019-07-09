Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Levi Strauss, T-Mobile, Facebook

Skip Navigation
Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Pedestrians walk past an entrance to the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Levi Strauss fell 6% following the release of the denim maker's second quarter earnings. Levi reporter earnings per share of 7 cents on revenue of $1.31 billion. 

T-Mobile rose 2.9% after news that the wireless carrier will replace Red Hat in the S&P 500. The change will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 15. IBM closed its acquisition of Red Hat Tuesday, prompting its removal from the index. 

Facebook ticked higher after David Marcus, the social media company's vice president of Messaging Products, responded to questions from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. Marcus said Facebook needs governments, central banks and regulators involved in the launch of its Libra cryptocurrency.

—CNBC's Salvador Rodriguez contributed to this report.

Key Points
  • Facebook's David Marcus told the Senate Banking Committee that the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.
  • Marcus is the head of the company's Calibra digital wallet that will be used to store Libra.
  • Marcus is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on July 16.