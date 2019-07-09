32. California

Economic Profile

Governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat

Population: 39,557,045

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.84%

Top individual income tax rate: 12.3%

Gasoline tax: 60.8 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, positive/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple

