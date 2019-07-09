32. California

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|290,10,12
|B
|Economy
|228,19,11
|B
|Infrastructure
|164,33,24
|C
|Cost of Doing Business
|45,50,48
|F
|Quality of Life
|203,17,21
|C+
|Education
|85,30,32
|C-
|Technology & Innovation
|141,1
|1
|A+
|Business Friendliness
|13,50,50
|F
|Access to Capital
|75,1
|1
|A+
|Cost of Living
|2,49,49
|F
|1246,32,25
|-
Governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat
Population: 39,557,045
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.84%
Top individual income tax rate: 12.3%
Gasoline tax: 60.8 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, positive/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence