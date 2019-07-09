9. Colorado

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|302,8
|5
|B+
|Economy
|225,21,8
|B
|Infrastructure
|162,35,29
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|145,37,37
|C
|Quality of Life
|221,7
|9
|B
|Education
|103,17,11
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|127,7
|7
|A-
|Business Friendliness
|124,11,17
|B+
|Access to Capital
|60,11,11
|A-
|Cost of Living
|17,34,34
|D+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1486,9
|5
|-
Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat
Population: 5,695,564
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.63%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.63%
Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence