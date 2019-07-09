9. Colorado

Economic Profile

Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat

Population: 5,695,564

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.63%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.63%

Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.

