Skip Navigation
logo

9. Colorado

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Colorado TSFB 2019 

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce302,85B+
Economy225,21,8B
Infrastructure162,35,29C-
Cost of Doing Business145,37,37C
Quality of Life221,79B
Education103,17,11B-
Technology & Innovation127,77A-
Business Friendliness124,11,17B+
Access to Capital60,11,11A-
Cost of Living17,34,34D+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1486,95-
Economic Profile

Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat

Population: 5,695,564

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.63%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.63%

Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags