12. Florida

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|261,15,27
|C+
|Economy
|249,10,9
|B+
|Infrastructure
|206,12,8
|B+
|Cost of Doing Business
|171,29,31
|C+
|Quality of Life
|174,24,23
|C-
|Education
|73,39,36
|D
|Technology & Innovation
|102,20,7
|B-
|Business Friendliness
|122,12,16
|B
|Access to Capital
|68,4
|4
|A
|Cost of Living
|21,30,26
|C-
|1447,12,10
|-
Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican
Population: 21,299,325
GDP growth Q4 2017): 2%
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.5%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 41.99 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence