Skip Navigation
logo

12. Florida

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Florida TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce261,15,27C+
Economy249,10,9B+
Infrastructure206,12,8B+
Cost of Doing Business171,29,31C+
Quality of Life174,24,23C-
Education73,39,36D
Technology & Innovation102,20,7B-
Business Friendliness122,12,16B
Access to Capital68,44A
Cost of Living21,30,26C-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1447,12,10-
Economic Profile

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Population: 21,299,325

GDP growth Q4 2017): 2%

Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.5%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 41.99 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags