12. Florida

Economic Profile

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Population: 21,299,325

GDP growth Q4 2017): 2%

Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.5%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 41.99 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence