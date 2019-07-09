11. Indiana

Economic Profile

Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

Population: 6,691,878

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%

Gasoline tax: 42.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company

