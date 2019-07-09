Skip Navigation
logo

11. Indiana

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Indiana TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce236,29,40C-
Economy234,17,20B
Infrastructure241,12A+
Cost of Doing Business250,45A+
Quality of Life101,44,46F
Education81,32,35C-
Technology & Innovation84,30,28C-
Business Friendliness141,44A-
Access to Capital46,21,24B-
Cost of Living42,910A-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1456,11,16
Economic Profile

Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

Population: 6,691,878

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%

Gasoline tax: 42.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags