11. Indiana

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|236,29,40
|C-
|Economy
|234,17,20
|B
|Infrastructure
|241,1
|2
|A+
|Cost of Doing Business
|250,4
|5
|A+
|Quality of Life
|101,44,46
|F
|Education
|81,32,35
|C-
|Technology & Innovation
|84,30,28
|C-
|Business Friendliness
|141,4
|4
|A-
|Access to Capital
|46,21,24
|B-
|Cost of Living
|42,9
|10
|A-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1456,11,16
Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican
Population: 6,691,878
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.75%
Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%
Gasoline tax: 42.90 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence