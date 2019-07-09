19. Kansas

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|250,21,38
|C
|Economy
|172,32,48
|C-
|Infrastructure
|229,3
|14
|A
|Cost of Doing Business
|203,23,27
|B+
|Quality of Life
|140,35,28
|D
|Education
|98,21,18
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|83,31,29
|C-
|Business Friendliness
|129,8
|9
|B+
|Access to Capital
|31,28,40
|D+
|Cost of Living
|43,8
|7
|A-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1378,19,35
|-
Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat
Population: 2,911,505
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 4%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence