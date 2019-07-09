24. Michigan

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|244,23,10
|C-
|Economy
|213,24,16
|B-
|Infrastructure
|164,33,18
|C
|Cost of Doing Business
|193,27,19
|B
|Quality of Life
|155,31,33
|D+
|Education
|63,43,28
|D-
|Technology & Innovation
|129,6
|3
|A
|Business Friendliness
|98,22,25
|C+
|Access to Capital
|53,16,15
|B
|Cost of Living
|46,5
|4
|A
|1358,24,11
|-
Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat
Population: 9,995,915
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Gasoline tax: 42.86 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence