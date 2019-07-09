Skip Navigation
24. Michigan

Michigan TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce244,23,10C-
Economy213,24,16B-
Infrastructure164,33,18C
Cost of Doing Business193,27,19B
Quality of Life155,31,33D+
Education63,43,28D-
Technology & Innovation129,63A
Business Friendliness98,22,25C+
Access to Capital53,16,15B
Cost of Living46,54A
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1358,24,11-
Economic Profile

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

Population: 9,995,915

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 42.86 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

