27. New York

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|236,29,32
|C-
|Economy
|242,14,23
|B+
|Infrastructure
|144,44,44
|D+
|Cost of Doing Business
|101,42,42
|D
|Quality of Life
|208,13,14
|B-
|Education
|119,7
|3
|A-
|Technology & Innovation
|132,4
|4
|A
|Business Friendliness
|29,49,48
|F
|Access to Capital
|72,2
|2
|A+
|Cost of Living
|3,48,47
|F
|1286,27,27
|-
Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat
Population: 19,542,209
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.82%
Gasoline tax: 45.35 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase
