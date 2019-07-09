Skip Navigation
27. New York

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
cbies | iStock | Getty Images

New York TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce236,29,32C-
Economy242,14,23B+
Infrastructure144,44,44D+
Cost of Doing Business101,42,42D
Quality of Life208,13,14B-
Education119,73A-
Technology & Innovation132,44A
Business Friendliness29,49,48F
Access to Capital72,22A+
Cost of Living3,48,47F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1286,27,27-
Economic Profile

Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

Population: 19,542,209

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.82%

Gasoline tax: 45.35 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

