Skip Navigation
logo

5. Washington

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Washington TSFB 2019 

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce325,32A
Economy289,54A
Infrastructure157,39,31C-
Cost of Doing Business164,32,33C+
Quality of Life232,55B
Education109,11,12B+
Technology & Innovation139,26A+
Business Friendliness68,35,32D+
Access to Capital62,911A-
Cost of Living13,38,37D-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1558,52-
Economic Profile

Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

Population: 7,535,591

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.7%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags