5. Washington

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|325,3
|2
|A
|Economy
|289,5
|4
|A
|Infrastructure
|157,39,31
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|164,32,33
|C+
|Quality of Life
|232,5
|5
|B
|Education
|109,11,12
|B+
|Technology & Innovation
|139,2
|6
|A+
|Business Friendliness
|68,35,32
|D+
|Access to Capital
|62,9
|11
|A-
|Cost of Living
|13,38,37
|D-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1558,5
|2
|-
Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat
Population: 7,535,591
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.7%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence