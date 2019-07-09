Skip Navigation
logo

26. Wyoming

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Wyoming TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce210,35,22D
Economy211,27,30B-
Infrastructure198,15,12B
Cost of Doing Business225,15,20A-
Quality of Life210,12,20B-
Education105,15,21B
Technology & Innovation39,49,49F
Business Friendliness93,24,10C+
Access to Capital5,48,47F
Cost of Living41,10,20A-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1337,26,26-
Economic Profile

Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican

Population: 577,737

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): No rating/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags