26. Wyoming

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|210,35,22
|D
|Economy
|211,27,30
|B-
|Infrastructure
|198,15,12
|B
|Cost of Doing Business
|225,15,20
|A-
|Quality of Life
|210,12,20
|B-
|Education
|105,15,21
|B
|Technology & Innovation
|39,49,49
|F
|Business Friendliness
|93,24,10
|C+
|Access to Capital
|5,48,47
|F
|Cost of Living
|41,10,20
|A-
|1337,26,26
|-
Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican
Population: 577,737
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 6%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): No rating/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence