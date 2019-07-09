26. Wyoming

Economic Profile

Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican

Population: 577,737

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): No rating/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence