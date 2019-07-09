US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await Fed speeches, auctions

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors awaited Fed speeches and a fresh batch of economic data.
At around 03:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0527%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5354%.
Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic all set to comment on the world's largest economy.
Investors have rushed to scale back Fed rate cut expectations following unexpectedly strong gains in U.S. jobs in June.
On the data front, the NFIB survey for June is scheduled to be released at around 6:00 a.m. ET, with JOLTS — a measure of job opportunities and labor turnover — set to follow slightly later in the session.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $38 billion in 3-year notes on Tuesday.