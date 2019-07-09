Your first trade for Tuesday, July 9

Skip Navigation
Mexican-made autos stream across border at record rate in first...

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.

Richard Branson's space unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public

British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.

Dow falls for a third day as investors wait for clues on Fed...

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

Palihapitiya compares Virgin Galactic to Tesla, hoping for same...

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.

Decelerating profit backdrop creating a 'survival of the fittest'...

Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.

Fed Chair Powell's job is safe 'at the present time,' Larry...

The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Canopy needs a new leader for the 'next phase of growth',...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.

Tom Steyer, billionaire pushing to impeach Trump, changes mind...

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...

Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications in a $2.6 billion...

Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.

Trump says India tariffs on American products are 'no longer...

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. needs to stand up to India on the trade front, noting it is unacceptable how India has used tariffs on U.S. goods.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill 'is dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."

Democrat McGrath challenges GOP Majority Leader McConnell in 2020...

McGrath likely faces an uphill climb against McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985.

