YouTube launches on Fire TV, ending dispute between Amazon and Google

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.
IBM closed its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, the companies announced Tuesday.
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.
Piper Jaffray and Sandler O'Neill will merge in a deal worth $485 million.
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...
PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...
YouTube will launch on Amazon Fire TV devices on Tuesday. YouTube Kids and YouTube TV will launch later this year, Google said. Amazon Prime video will also be available on Google Chromecast products and Android TVs.
Google had originally promised to re-launch YouTube on the Fire TV in April after it pulled the app in December 2017 as competition between Google and Amazon began to heat up in the streaming space.
Amazon did not sell Google products, such as the Google Home speaker and Nest cameras, which compete with the Amazon Echo and Amazon's Ring cameras, respectively. Google decided to pull YouTube from Fire TV due to a "lack of reciprocity" from Amazon. Amazon still doesn't sell the Google Home, but it now sells Nest products.
A third-party YouTube app has been available on Fire TV devices, but it only brought users to YouTube's website and was not a full-featured experience. The new YouTube app will support streaming in 4K HDR and users can ask Alexa to play videos from the service or control content, for example.
YouTube will be available Tuesday on the Fire TV Stick, TV Cube and Toshiba, Element, Insignia and Westinghouse TVs with Amazon's Fire TV software installed.