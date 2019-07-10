Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan agrees to testify on child separations before House committee on July 18

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Watch Fed's Powell testify in front of the House Financial...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

The Fedread more

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fedread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

Powell says the strong June jobs report did not change the...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on Wednesday whether the recent strong U.S. jobs report changed his perspective on reducing federal interest...

The Fedread more

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Politicsread more

Tech and media moguls arrive for 'the summer camp for...

Media and tech moguls are arriving for Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. It's jump-started many media deals. Here's who's there.

Technologyread more

Trump wins dismissal of emoluments case challenging foreigner...

President Donald Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.

Politicsread more

American Airlines says Boeing 737 Max grounding cost it $185...

The Boeing 737 Max grounding prompted American to cancel 7,800 flights in the three months ended June 30.

Airlinesread more

Goldman says buy UPS, Fedex because concern about Amazon is...

Goldman Sachs is recommending buying FedEx and UPS, seeing more than 20% gains for both stocks, as the logistics companies are seen competitive against new entrants like...

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Fed Chief Powell says he would not resign if asked by Trump

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he would not resign if President Donald Trump asked him to.

Marketsread more
Politics

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan agrees to testify on child separations before House committee on July 18

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee about the separation of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration.
  • The Democrat-led committee announced Wednesday that McAleenan, who had previously served as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Donald Trump, will testify about the child separations on Thursday, July 18.
  • The House panel will also hold a separate hearing with the internal watchdogs for the Homeland Security and Health and Human Services departments this Friday.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks during a news conference at the Immigration and Customs Headquarters, on June 28, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee about the separation of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration.

The Democrat-led committee announced Wednesday that McAleenan, who had previously served as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Donald Trump, will testify about the child separations on Thursday, July 18.

The House panel will also hold a separate hearing with the internal watchdogs for the Homeland Security and Health and Human Services departments this Friday.

That hearing will delve into a slew of damning allegations from lawmakers and immigration advocates about the conditions of detention centers housing migrants and the conduct of Border Patrol agents in those centers and on social media.

Multiple lawmakers who visited those facilities will speak at the hearing, the committee said. They will include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who last month accused the government of running "concentration camps." Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will also testify, the committee said.

"The American people are deeply concerned about the inhumane detention centers at the border and the number of children separated from their families," Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said in the release. "We look forward to hearing about the steps necessary to correct this crisis manufactured by the Trump Administration."

Trump's former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had issued in April 2018 a "zero tolerance" immigration policy that resulted in a spike in children being separated from parents that crossed the southern U.S. border illegally. Trump in June of that year signed an executive order that he said would keep families together during detention.

But the U.S. reportedly continued to separate families well into 2019, and McAleenan told ABC News on Sunday that 350 migrant children remain in CBP custody — down from 2,500 on June 1, he said.

McAleenan also pushed back on a flurry of reports of filthy conditions, overcrowded spaces and inadequate food and hygiene supplies for migrants at detention centers.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.