To rank CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business, we put all 50 states through a rigorous test and graded them based on more than 60 measures of competitiveness in 10 broad categories. Each category is weighted according to how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. CNBC's criteria was developed with guidance from a diverse array of business and policy experts and official government sources, along with input from the states themselves. And our metrics are based on publicly available data from a variety of sources. As in years past, some states tied in several categories. Learn more about our categories and methodology here.
|
State
|
OVERALL
|
Workforce
|
Economy
|
Infra-structure
|
Cost of Doing Business
|
Quality of Life
|
Education
|
Technology and Innovation
|
Business Friendliness
|
Access to Capital
|
Cost of Living
|Virginia
|1
|1
|16
|13
|35
|17
|1
|17
|3
|15
|32
|Texas
|2
|4
|4
|8
|19
|37
|39
|10
|17
|3
|12
|North Carolina
|3
|7
|1
|17
|21
|35
|21
|9
|17
|6
|19
|Utah
|4
|18
|3
|17
|18
|9
|20
|21
|13
|19
|25
|Washington
|5
|3
|5
|39
|32
|5
|11
|2
|35
|9
|38
|Georgia
|6
|11
|15
|5
|28
|25
|23
|16
|16
|10
|11
|Minnesota
|7
|13
|23
|9
|39
|3
|3
|7
|28
|17
|31
|Nebraska
|8
|26
|9
|22
|5
|15
|6
|33
|10
|41
|17
|Colorado
|9
|8
|21
|35
|37
|7
|17
|7
|11
|11
|34
|Ohio
|10
|17
|30
|4
|8
|34
|11
|13
|32
|13
|15
|Indiana
|11
|29
|17
|1
|4
|44
|32
|30
|4
|21
|9
|Florida
|12
|15
|10
|12
|29
|24
|39
|20
|12
|4
|30
|Tennessee
|13
|32
|5
|5
|17
|48
|28
|23
|7
|23
|6
|Massachusetts
|14
|5
|18
|48
|47
|10
|1
|3
|14
|6
|47
|Wisconsin
|15
|20
|20
|24
|20
|26
|5
|19
|26
|25
|23
|Iowa
|16
|34
|13
|32
|10
|13
|17
|26
|24
|32
|13
|North Dakota
|17
|24
|31
|21
|25
|4
|9
|42
|5
|47
|29
|Idaho
|18
|42
|2
|28
|12
|21
|47
|37
|6
|38
|20
|Kansas
|19
|21
|32
|3
|23
|35
|21
|31
|8
|28
|8
|Arizona
|20
|2
|12
|13
|41
|37
|47
|23
|9
|18
|24
|South Dakota
|21
|47
|8
|37
|2
|21
|27
|47
|2
|45
|27
|Oregon
|22
|19
|7
|22
|31
|16
|36
|12
|43
|23
|45
|Missouri
|23
|38
|24
|7
|8
|43
|14
|22
|27
|22
|4
|Michigan
|24
|23
|24
|33
|27
|31
|43
|6
|22
|16
|5
|New Hampshire
|25
|8
|34
|45
|40
|5
|13
|29
|1
|35
|37
|Wyoming
|26
|35
|27
|15
|15
|12
|15
|49
|24
|48
|10
|New York
|27
|29
|14
|44
|42
|13
|7
|4
|49
|2
|48
|Pennsylvania
|28
|31
|39
|24
|30
|32
|9
|13
|29
|6
|28
|Nevada
|29
|48
|11
|11
|15
|28
|45
|44
|17
|27
|36
|Illinois
|30
|12
|45
|16
|34
|33
|33
|11
|40
|5
|22
|Maryland
|31
|6
|35
|41
|46
|27
|23
|5
|31
|14
|46
|California
|32
|10
|19
|33
|50
|17
|30
|1
|50
|1
|49
|Montana
|33
|37
|40
|29
|11
|7
|34
|39
|23
|40
|33
|South Carolina
|34
|28
|22
|30
|24
|41
|29
|32
|35
|26
|26
|Connecticut
|35
|15
|43
|43
|43
|20
|8
|18
|21
|20
|43
|New Jersey
|36
|14
|40
|39
|45
|11
|4
|15
|45
|12
|41
|Alabama
|37
|35
|27
|10
|22
|49
|37
|34
|37
|30
|6
|Delaware
|38
|24
|24
|31
|38
|30
|35
|23
|33
|35
|35
|Kentucky
|39
|40
|46
|2
|1
|40
|31
|36
|45
|29
|13
|Vermont
|40
|50
|44
|24
|36
|2
|15
|27
|34
|45
|40
|New Mexico
|41
|21
|27
|24
|26
|44
|45
|37
|44
|35
|15
|Arkansas
|42
|39
|36
|20
|3
|50
|41
|44
|37
|33
|3
|Oklahoma
|43
|49
|40
|17
|13
|46
|50
|46
|15
|30
|2
|Maine
|44
|45
|37
|47
|32
|19
|19
|35
|29
|42
|39
|West Virginia
|45
|44
|33
|35
|6
|39
|42
|50
|48
|48
|21
|Louisiana
|46
|41
|49
|42
|13
|47
|37
|42
|39
|33
|18
|Alaska
|47
|27
|38
|46
|48
|23
|49
|41
|20
|50
|44
|Mississippi
|48
|42
|50
|38
|6
|42
|44
|48
|47
|42
|1
|Hawaii
|49
|46
|47
|49
|49
|1
|26
|40
|42
|44
|50
|Rhode Island
|50
|32
|48
|50
|44
|28
|25
|27
|40
|39
|41