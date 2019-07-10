America's Top States for Business in 2019

To rank CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business, we put all 50 states through a rigorous test and graded them based on more than 60 measures of competitiveness in 10 broad categories. Each category is weighted according to how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. CNBC's criteria was developed with guidance from a diverse array of business and policy experts and official government sources, along with input from the states themselves. And our metrics are based on publicly available data from a variety of sources. As in years past, some states tied in several categories. Learn more about our categories and methodology here.

State
OVERALL
Workforce
Economy
Infra-structure
Cost of Doing Business
Quality of Life
Education
Technology and Innovation
Business Friendliness
Access to Capital
Cost of Living
Virginia 1 1 16 13 35 17 1 17 3 15 32
Texas 2 4 4 8 19 37 39 10 17 3 12
North Carolina 3 7 1 17 21 35 21 9 17 6 19
Utah 4 18 3 17 18 9 20 21 13 19 25
Washington 5 3 5 39 32 5 11 2 35 9 38
Georgia 6 11 15 5 28 25 23 16 16 10 11
Minnesota 7 13 23 9 39 3 3 7 28 17 31
Nebraska 8 26 9 22 5 15 6 33 10 41 17
Colorado 9 8 21 35 37 7 17 7 11 11 34
Ohio 10 17 30 4 8 34 11 13 32 13 15
Indiana 11 29 17 1 4 44 32 30 4 21 9
Florida 12 15 10 12 29 24 39 20 12 4 30
Tennessee 13 32 5 5 17 48 28 23 7 23 6
Massachusetts 14 5 18 48 47 10 1 3 14 6 47
Wisconsin 15 20 20 24 20 26 5 19 26 25 23
Iowa 16 34 13 32 10 13 17 26 24 32 13
North Dakota 17 24 31 21 25 4 9 42 5 47 29
Idaho 18 42 2 28 12 21 47 37 6 38 20
Kansas 19 21 32 3 23 35 21 31 8 28 8
Arizona 20 2 12 13 41 37 47 23 9 18 24
South Dakota 21 47 8 37 2 21 27 47 2 45 27
Oregon 22 19 7 22 31 16 36 12 43 23 45
Missouri 23 38 24 7 8 43 14 22 27 22 4
Michigan 24 23 24 33 27 31 43 6 22 16 5
New Hampshire 25 8 34 45 40 5 13 29 1 35 37
Wyoming 26 35 27 15 15 12 15 49 24 48 10
New York 27 29 14 44 42 13 7 4 49 2 48
Pennsylvania 28 31 39 24 30 32 9 13 29 6 28
Nevada 29 48 11 11 15 28 45 44 17 27 36
Illinois 30 12 45 16 34 33 33 11 40 5 22
Maryland 31 6 35 41 46 27 23 5 31 14 46
California 32 10 19 33 50 17 30 1 50 1 49
Montana 33 37 40 29 11 7 34 39 23 40 33
South Carolina 34 28 22 30 24 41 29 32 35 26 26
Connecticut 35 15 43 43 43 20 8 18 21 20 43
New Jersey 36 14 40 39 45 11 4 15 45 12 41
Alabama 37 35 27 10 22 49 37 34 37 30 6
Delaware 38 24 24 31 38 30 35 23 33 35 35
Kentucky 39 40 46 2 1 40 31 36 45 29 13
Vermont 40 50 44 24 36 2 15 27 34 45 40
New Mexico 41 21 27 24 26 44 45 37 44 35 15
Arkansas 42 39 36 20 3 50 41 44 37 33 3
Oklahoma 43 49 40 17 13 46 50 46 15 30 2
Maine 44 45 37 47 32 19 19 35 29 42 39
West Virginia 45 44 33 35 6 39 42 50 48 48 21
Louisiana 46 41 49 42 13 47 37 42 39 33 18
Alaska 47 27 38 46 48 23 49 41 20 50 44
Mississippi 48 42 50 38 6 42 44 48 47 42 1
Hawaii 49 46 47 49 49 1 26 40 42 44 50
Rhode Island 50 32 48 50 44 28 25 27 40 39 41

