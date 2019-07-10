Asia stocks set to trade lower as investors await Powell's testimony

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,515, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,565.15.

Shares in Australia were also poised to slide, with the SPI futures contract at 6,632.0, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,665.70.

Investors will be watching out for the release of Chinese inflation data, set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.