Asia stocks set to trade lower as investors await Powell's testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.Market Insiderread more
Investors will also be watching out for the release of Chinese inflation data, set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.Asia Marketsread more
Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...Politicsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.Technologyread more
The weak forecast from BASF "suggests that the global economy might be in rougher shape than that employment number might indicate," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The DOJ previously said that a new team of attorneys would take over the case, but did not specify a reason for the change.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.
Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,515, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,565.15.
Shares in Australia were also poised to slide, with the SPI futures contract at 6,632.0, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,665.70.
Investors will be watching out for the release of Chinese inflation data, set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.65 points to close at 26,783.49. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, on the other hand, ended their trading day stateside higher. The Nasdaq added 0.5% to 8,141.73, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.1% to 2,979.63.
Investors will be watching out for clues on whether the Fed will cut rates at its upcoming monetary meeting. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. This comes just after a stronger-than-expected jobs report raised questions about the central bank's next move on interest rates.
"We expect Powell to reiterate both the Fed's belief that the case for more accommodative monetary policy has strengthened and its commitment to ensuring the US economic expansion does not falter," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
On the U.S.-China trade front, high level trade negotiations occurred between Beijing and Washington earlier this week, according to a U.S. official, who said "both sides will continue these talks as appropriate."
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.489 after touching levels above 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.88 against the dollar after seeing levels below 108.5 earlier in the week, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6929 after slipping from levels above $0.695 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.