Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.US Marketsread more
Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.The Fedread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...Politicsread more
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...Politicsread more
Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration, his inauguration, and other large...Politicsread more
IAC Chairman Barry Diller said that Netflix has such a large head start that competing streaming services won't be able to catch up.Technologyread more
The announcement comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in.Politicsread more
Fed officials saw last month the case for easier monetary policy gain momentum, minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed.The Fedread more
"I think two years from now we're going to be like do you remember that Facebook thing? Libra?" said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline, a San Francisco product development...Technologyread more
The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.The Fedread more
The streaming TV wars are over before they've even begun, according to IAC Chariman Barry Diller.
Thanks to Netflix's massive head start and nearly 150 million subscribers, it's unlikely that any of the competing services will be able to catch up, Diller said in an interview Wednesday with CNBC from the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference.
"No one is going to compete with Netflix in gross subscribers, " Diller said. "I believe they have won the game...There's nothing I can see that's going to dislodge them."
AT&T, NBCUniversal and Disney all plan to launch their own streaming services over the next several months. And they're making moves ahead of those launches to dislodge Netflix's advantage by taking away some of its most popular shows and movies.
Disney's shows and movies will start leaving Netflix this year, ahead of the Disney+ streaming service launch in November. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal will have exclusive streaming rights to "The Office" in 2021, and AT&T's recently announced HBO Max service will have exclusive streaming rights to "Friends" in 2020. (Both "Friends" and "The Office" are widely considered to be two of the most popular shows on Netflix.)
But even though Netflix is losing a lot of content, Diller said it will be fine. The only company that's likely to make a dent is Disney, thanks to its lineup of popular franchises ranging from "Star Wars" to Pixar movies, he said.
"Disney has the best chance because of its very, very popular content... Will they ever get to Netflix? I don't think so," Diller said. "But I don't think it matters much."