Cramer's lightning round: Pick the best of breed over this spec stock

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Storm could be first hurricane of season, already shutting down...

The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.

Energyread more

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

The Fedread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

The 2019 IPOs will have a correction 'sooner or later,' Jim...

Jim Cramer breaks down how investors "can view the sell-off as a buying opportunity, not a calamity."

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Second judge blocks Justice Department request to change lawyers...

A second judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Politicsread more

Labor chief Acosta defends controversial deal with 'predator'...

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...

Politicsread more

Jim Cramer gives 5 reasons why Wednesday's rally wasn't an...

The "Mad Money" host dispelled the idea that the Federal Reserve "engineered" stocks to rally and the S&P 500's climb above 3,000.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

India may need major rainfalls to reverse its economic slowdown

The first month of the monsoon season in India ended with a total rainfall 33% below the 50-year average, Citi said, citing data from the India Meteorological Department.

Asia Economyread more

Electric scooters may be the future of urban mobility, Chinese...

Yan Li, CEO of Niu Technologies, says urban congestion makes cars a poor mode of transportation in cities and that electric scooters are a better alternative.

Autosread more

US lawmakers look to legalize pot in 'historic' marijuana reform...

U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing Wednesday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws,...

Health and Scienceread more

Sen. Schumer to donate campaign contributions from Jeffrey...

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...

Politicsread more

How much would a wealth tax raise? Dueling economists reflect...

The wealth tax proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sparked a fierce — and increasingly personal — debate between the party's traditional academic elite and the darlings of...

Wealthread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Pick the best of breed over this spec stock

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amarin Corp.: "You know, it's pretty good. … I say, you know what, speculative but" buy, buy, buy.

MPLX: "These pipeline compnies have been so painful, but they're actually moving up. … I am literally going to stick my neck out … and say it's O.K. to own."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting, but you know that I'm a GW Pharma guy. … I just want to go with best of breed in that space. I understand that's a descent spec, but I'm going with GW Pharma. "

Schneider National: "The trucking companies got logistics issues. You know what, let's buy UPS. Enough is enough. I think UPS has come down enough. FedEx, by the way, recommended by Goldman [Sachs], that was a gutsy call today. So I think both of those are better. "

Planet Fitness: "I think Planet Fitness is terrific. They got a deal even with Target. … Planet Fitness has a great business model and they're winners."

Allergan: "It's gotten a takeover bid. It's kind of done. … We're not arbitrageurs. Cha-ching, cha-ching."

Walt Disney: "Amazon and Disney … I believe in both of them. I don't want to trade them. I think you have to own them. That's the key thing. You earn them right through the quarters, because they're really good companies. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:3504:35
Cramer's lightning round: Pick the best of breed over this spec stock
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walt Disney, Goldman Sachs and Amazon.com.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com