Cramer's lightning round: Pick the best of breed over this spec stock

The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.Energyread more
Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.The Fedread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
Jim Cramer breaks down how investors "can view the sell-off as a buying opportunity, not a calamity."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
A second judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.Politicsread more
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...Politicsread more
The "Mad Money" host dispelled the idea that the Federal Reserve "engineered" stocks to rally and the S&P 500's climb above 3,000.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The first month of the monsoon season in India ended with a total rainfall 33% below the 50-year average, Citi said, citing data from the India Meteorological Department.Asia Economyread more
Yan Li, CEO of Niu Technologies, says urban congestion makes cars a poor mode of transportation in cities and that electric scooters are a better alternative.Autosread more
U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing Wednesday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws,...Health and Scienceread more
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...Politicsread more
Amarin Corp.: "You know, it's pretty good. … I say, you know what, speculative but" buy, buy, buy.
MPLX: "These pipeline compnies have been so painful, but they're actually moving up. … I am literally going to stick my neck out … and say it's O.K. to own."
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting, but you know that I'm a GW Pharma guy. … I just want to go with best of breed in that space. I understand that's a descent spec, but I'm going with GW Pharma. "
Schneider National: "The trucking companies got logistics issues. You know what, let's buy UPS. Enough is enough. I think UPS has come down enough. FedEx, by the way, recommended by Goldman [Sachs], that was a gutsy call today. So I think both of those are better. "
Planet Fitness: "I think Planet Fitness is terrific. They got a deal even with Target. … Planet Fitness has a great business model and they're winners."
Allergan: "It's gotten a takeover bid. It's kind of done. … We're not arbitrageurs. Cha-ching, cha-ching."
Walt Disney: "Amazon and Disney … I believe in both of them. I don't want to trade them. I think you have to own them. That's the key thing. You earn them right through the quarters, because they're really good companies. "
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walt Disney, Goldman Sachs and Amazon.com.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com