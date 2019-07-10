Cramer's lightning round: Pick the best of breed over this spec stock

Amarin Corp.: "You know, it's pretty good. … I say, you know what, speculative but" buy, buy, buy.

MPLX: "These pipeline compnies have been so painful, but they're actually moving up. … I am literally going to stick my neck out … and say it's O.K. to own."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting, but you know that I'm a GW Pharma guy. … I just want to go with best of breed in that space. I understand that's a descent spec, but I'm going with GW Pharma. "

Schneider National: "The trucking companies got logistics issues. You know what, let's buy UPS. Enough is enough. I think UPS has come down enough. FedEx, by the way, recommended by Goldman [Sachs], that was a gutsy call today. So I think both of those are better. "

Planet Fitness: "I think Planet Fitness is terrific. They got a deal even with Target. … Planet Fitness has a great business model and they're winners."

Allergan: "It's gotten a takeover bid. It's kind of done. … We're not arbitrageurs. Cha-ching, cha-ching."

Walt Disney: "Amazon and Disney … I believe in both of them. I don't want to trade them. I think you have to own them. That's the key thing. You earn them right through the quarters, because they're really good companies. "