DC mayor says July 4, Trump inauguration helped drain city's security budget

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Washington D.C., the United States, July 4, 2019.

Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July bash, his inauguration and other large events, as well as a lack of adequate funding, the city's mayor, Muriel Bowser said in a letter to Trump.

As a result of these issues, the EPSF will be depleted before the end of the fiscal year, Bowser said in the letter dated Tuesday, and will face $6 million in overages.

The July Fourth event and subsequent protests, cost the city $1.7 million from the EPSF. These expenses depleted the already struggling fund, Bowser said.

Trump spearheaded this year's "Salute to America" celebration on the holiday, which was more elaborate than the city's usual event and featured armored military vehicles, a military jet flyover, and a speech by Trump in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Bowser called on Trump to compensate the city for the July Fourth expenses.

"It is critical that the EPSF is fully reimbursed for these funds to ensure the District can uphold proper security and support during the remainder of the fiscal year without incurring a deficit for federal activities," she said. "We ask for your help with ensuring the residents of the District of Columbia are not asked to cover millions of dollars of federal expenses and are able to maintain our high standards of protection for federal events."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth," Trump said on Twitter before the event.

The event also cost the National Park Service $2.5 million, about $500,000 more than the usual, according to The Washington Post. The Pentagon shelled out at least $1.2 million.

Bowser said in the letter that the fund has also been depleted by $7.3 million in costs for Trump's inauguration and unplanned events like President George H.W. Bush's funeral.

She added that Congress has not appropriated sufficient funds to the EPSF. Bowser said the fund has annual expenditures of about $16.5 million, but Congress only provides $13 million.