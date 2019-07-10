How much would a wealth tax really raise? Dueling economists reflect new split in Democratic party

The wealth tax proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sparked a fierce — and increasingly personal — debate between the party's traditional academic elite and the darlings of the new left.

Lawrence Summers, the former Treasury Secretary and longtime economic guru of the Democratic party, published an op-ed in the Washington Post in April saying the revenue estimates from Warren and her economic advisers were overly optimistic.

The op-ed, written with economist and lawyer Natasha Sarin, argued that estimating revenues from new taxes is notoriously difficult. Using the estate tax as a model, Summers and Sarin said the rich could use loopholes, valuation schemes, trusts and other structures to lower or avoid much of Warren's wealth tax.

While Warren and her advisers projected the tax would raise $200 billion a year, Summers and Sarin said it could raise far less – perhaps as low as $25 billion to $75 billion.

"We suspect that to a great extent, (the estate tax) reflects the myriad ways wealthy people avoid paying estate taxes that in some form will be applicable in any actually legislated wealth tax," Summers and Sarin wrote.

Two economists who helped create Warren's plan — Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, both at the University of California, Berkeley — shot back at Summers. Saez and Zucman, along with their French colleague Thomas Piketty, have become the rising economic stars of the new left, publishing the detailed work on top incomes and arguing for bolder solutions to solving global inequality. Piketty's 2014 book, "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" became a global bestseller and gave a boost to advocates of a wealth tax.

After Summers' op-ed, Saez and Zucman published a response in June, saying Summer's $25 billion number was based on a false assumption that the wealthy could shelter 80%-90% of their assets from taxes.