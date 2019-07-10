Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be so damaging to the economy

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

""You've assigned us the job of two direct, real economy objectives: maximum employment, stable prices. If you assigned us [to] stabilize the dollar price of gold, monetary policy could do that, but the other things would fluctuate and we wouldn't care," Powell said from Capitol Hill. "We wouldn't care if unemployment went up or down. That wouldn't be our job anymore."

"There have been plenty of times in the fairly recently history where the prices of gold has sent signal that would be quite negative for either of those goals," he added. "No other country uses it," he added.

Powell's comments on the gold standard put him at odds with the writings of Judy Shelton, a current Fed nominee and advocate for monetary policy reforms. Shelton, who was tapped last week by President Donald Trump to join the Fed's board, has written that a return to the gold standard affords the U.S. "an opportunity to secure continued prominence in global monetary affairs."

"If the appeal of cryptocurrencies is their capacity to provide a common currency, and to maintain a uniform value for every issued unit, we need only consult historical experience to ascertain that these same qualities were achieved through the classical international gold standard," she wrote last year.

Powell said in prepared remarks ahead of his testimony that the U.S. inflation outlook looks muted and that the central bank will act "as appropriate" to sustain economic expansion.

"It appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook," he said. "There is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate. We are carefully monitoring these developments, and we will continue to assess their implications for the U.S economic outlook and inflation."