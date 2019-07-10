Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be so damaging to the economy

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Watch Fed's Powell testify in front of the House Financial...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

The Fedread more

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fedread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Levi Strauss, Tesla,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trade.

Market Insiderread more

Powell says the strong June jobs report did not change Federal...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on Wednesday whether the recent strong U.S. jobs report changed his perspective on cutting interest rates.

The Fedread more

Trump wins dismissal of emoluments case challenging foreigner...

President Donald Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.

Politicsread more

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

The Fedread more

Tech and media moguls arrive in Sun Valley, where huge deals have...

Media and tech moguls are arriving for Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. It's jump-started many media deals. Here's who's there.

Technologyread more

Virgin Orbit dropped a rocket from a Boeing 747 above the desert...

Sir Richard Branson's other space company Virgin Orbit completed a key test of its Boeing 747-based launch system on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Politicsread more

American Airlines says 737 Max grounding cost it $185 million in...

The Boeing 737 Max grounding prompted American to cancel 7,800 flights in the three months ended June 30.

Airlinesread more
Federal Reserve

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be so damaging to the economy

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
VIDEO4:2404:24
The US should not return to the gold standard for its currency: Jerome Powell
Halftime Report

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

""You've assigned us the job of two direct, real economy objectives: maximum employment, stable prices. If you assigned us [to] stabilize the dollar price of gold, monetary policy could do that, but the other things would fluctuate and we wouldn't care," Powell said from Capitol Hill. "We wouldn't care if unemployment went up or down. That wouldn't be our job anymore."

"There have been plenty of times in the fairly recently history where the prices of gold has sent signal that would be quite negative for either of those goals," he added. "No other country uses it," he added.

Powell's comments on the gold standard put him at odds with the writings of Judy Shelton, a current Fed nominee and advocate for monetary policy reforms. Shelton, who was tapped last week by President Donald Trump to join the Fed's board, has written that a return to the gold standard affords the U.S. "an opportunity to secure continued prominence in global monetary affairs."

"If the appeal of cryptocurrencies is their capacity to provide a common currency, and to maintain a uniform value for every issued unit, we need only consult historical experience to ascertain that these same qualities were achieved through the classical international gold standard," she wrote last year.

Powell said in prepared remarks ahead of his testimony that the U.S. inflation outlook looks muted and that the central bank will act "as appropriate" to sustain economic expansion.

"It appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook," he said. "There is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate. We are carefully monitoring these developments, and we will continue to assess their implications for the U.S economic outlook and inflation."