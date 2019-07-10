Watch: Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta defends non-prosecution deal with Jeffrey Epstein as Democrats demand resignation

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.] Labor Secretary Alex Acosta at a press conference Wednesday defended a widely criticized deal that he cut as a top prosecutor which spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of serious federal charges a decade ago. "In our heart, we were trying to do the right thing for these victims," Acosta said, two days after the filing of new child sex trafficking charges against Epstein in New York federal court sparked calls for Acosta to resign for having not charged him as U.S. Attorney for Miami in the mid-2000s. "We believe we proceeded appropriately," Acosta said as he explained the basis for the 2007 deal and took questions about Epstein — a former friend of President Donald Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton — at a news conference at the Department of Labor. "We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail," Acosta said. "He needed to go to jail." Acosta said that the deal he reached as Miami's top federal prosecutor guaranteed that Epstein would do jail time on a state charge, be forced to register as a sex offender, and offered the financier's victims a chance to obtain money damages. "There was value to getting a guilty plea and having him register," Acosta said. And Acosta noted that there was a risk of the prosecution losing at trial if federal charges were lodged against Epstein at the time. "There's a big gulf between sufficient evidence to go to trial and sufficient evidence in the confidence of the outcome of that trial," Acosta said.

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during a media availability at the Department of Labor, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. Alex Brandon | AP

He said that before his federal prosecutors' office became involved in the case in the mid-2000s, a Florida state grand jury had recommend that Epstein face a single charge "which would have led to no jail at all, no registration [as a sex offender] and no restitution to the victims." He said that fact led his office to intervene in the case, and to seek an arrangement that would ensure that Epstein went to jail. Acosta said it is unusual for federal prosecutors to try to affect the outcome of a case that originates from state investigators. "How many other times have you seen a us attorney's office intervene in a state matter and say 'stop the state plea because it is not sufficient? ' " Acosta asked. "Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with just that state charge." Trump personally urged Acosta during a phone call Tuesday to answer questions about his handling of an investigation of Epstein in Florida, sources told NBC News. Acosta said Wednesday, "My relationship with the president's outstanding." A slew of Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidate have demanded Acosta quit as Labor chief on the heels of Epstein's federal indictment in New York on Monday on charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls who at his Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, mansions from 2002 through 2005. Some of the girls were as young as 14 at the time of the alleged abuse, according to court records in Manhattan federal court, where the 66-year-old Epstein faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted. "If he refuses to resign, President Trump should fire him," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of Acosta on the Senate floor Tuesday. The earlier federal Epstein probe that was overseen by Acosta focused on allegations that now are mirrored in the new indictment in New York, which was unsealed after Epstein's arrest on Saturday at a New Jersey airport. Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty in the new case, remains in jail in a federal facility in Manhattan pending a detention hearing Monday. The non-prosecution deal authorized by Acosta with Epstein required the wealthy money manager to plead guilty to a Florida state charge of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, and register as a sex offender. In exchange, the deal said Epstein would not face charges for up to five specific federal criminal violations. The agreement also said that several of Epstein's alleged co-conspirators would also not face charges. Epstein ended up serving a custodial sentence of 13 months, but spent much of that time on work release. Acosta said Wednesday that his office had expected that Epstein would be sentenced to 18 months, but that state officials ended up reducing the actual time. "The work release was complete BS," Acosta said, noting that his office intended for Epstein to do all of his sentence locked up.

Alex Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor, stands before speaking during a press conference at the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images