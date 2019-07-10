LinkedIn was down for some users, but it's back up

Skip Navigation
S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

Wastch: Labor chief Acosta defends non-prosecution deal with...

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...

Sen. Schumer to donate campaign contributions from Jeffrey...

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...

DC mayor says July 4, Trump inauguration helped drain city's...

Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration, his inauguration, and other large...

Netflix has already won the streaming wars, says Barry Diller

IAC Chairman Barry Diller said that Netflix has such a large head start that competing streaming services won't be able to catch up.

Warren reintroduces legislation requiring companies to disclose...

The announcement comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in.

Fed members saw a strengthening case for a rate cut, minutes of...

Fed officials saw last month the case for easier monetary policy gain momentum, minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed.

The tech industry is starting to doubt Facebook will launch...

"I think two years from now we're going to be like do you remember that Facebook thing? Libra?" said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline, a San Francisco product development...

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

When the Fed cuts rates without a recession, stocks go higher...

Rate cuts can be a great thing for the stock market, or a sign of trouble ahead — depending on the timing.

LinkedIn was down for some users, but it's back up

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • LinkedIn said Wednesday that its site ran into issues.
  • Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $27 billion in 2016.
Linkedin CEO Jeff Weiner, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Linkedin Executive Chairman and co-founder Reid Hoffman.
Source: Linkedin

Some people had trouble accessing the website for business social network LinkedIn for a short time on Wednesday. The websites Downdetector and Downrightnow both showed that people were reporting issues with LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has more than 610 million users. For context, in the first quarter Facebook had 1.56 billion daily active users.

In a tweet LinkedIn disclosed problems with the site and said it was working on to resolve them.

About a half-hour later, LinkedIn said on Twitter that the issues had been fixed.

 

Microsoft owns LinkedIn. It paid $27 billion to acquire the company in 2016. LinkedIn generally operates independent of Microsoft. LinkedIn is responsible for more than 5% of Microsoft's revenue.

A LinkedIn representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

