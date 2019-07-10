Microsoft opens first retail store in Europe – just down the street from Apple

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell hints at cutting...

Stocks open higher after Powell says the Fed will "act as appropriate" amid "crosscurrents" weighing on the economic outlook.

US Marketsread more

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fedread more

Cramer: Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all...

Marketsread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

McDonald's US owners want a premium chicken sandwich to compete...

McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.

Restaurantsread more

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

Trading Nationread more

US Treasury yields drop after Powell says inflation remains muted

U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Bondsread more

Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July...

Morgan Stanley economists expect the Fed to take decisive action to cut rates, reducing its fed funds target range by a half percentage point at its July meeting.

Market Insiderread more

This tech stock is on the cusp of a 20-year breakout, says chart...

As the Nasdaq moves towards its all-time high, TradingAnalysis.com's Todd Gordon says AMD is on the verge of a 20-year breakout. Steve Chiavarone of Federated Investors is...

Trading Nationread more

Amazon had it right: Virginia is America's Top State for Business...

Virginia snares the No. 1 spot in CNBC's 2019 ranking of America's Top States for Business. Its world-class workforce and business-friendly regulations helped it snare...

America's Top States for Businessread more
Tech

Microsoft opens first retail store in Europe – just down the street from Apple

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • London will be Microsoft's third flagship store destination, along with Sydney and New York City.
  • Microsoft is among a growing list of tech companies expanding their physical presence to complement online sales.
  • "There's no doubt that a physical store is actually very good for choosing physical products and that's part of why we're here," Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said.
VIDEO3:1103:11
Inside Microsoft's first retail store in Europe
CNBC Reports

Microsoft will open its first retail store in Europe on Thursday as the software giant looks to boost its physical presence and compete with other tech companies offering unique in-store experiences for customers.

The 21,932 square-foot Microsoft store will be located on Oxford Circus in the center of London's famous shopping district – just down the street from Apple's flagship Regent Street location. London will be Microsoft's third flagship destination, along with Sydney and New York City.

Inside Microsoft's flagship London store
CNBC | Benjamin Hall

"This is our very first foray into Europe, and we couldn't be more pleased to be in London," Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said in an interview Tuesday.

Microsoft is among a growing list of tech companies expanding their physical presence to complement online sales. Amazon is reportedly planning to open up to 3,000 cashier-less grocery stores by 2021. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi told CNBC in February it plans to triple its European store count by the end of the year.

Richard Lim, CEO of research firm Retail Economics, said tech companies are looking to generate buzz and loyalty in their brands by offering new in-store experiences.

"Primary locations like Oxford Street, where there's sustainable levels of footfall, where the experience is much more than retail, is one of the crucial ingredients for success," Lim said.

A McLaren inside Microsoft's London store
CNBC | Benjamin Hall

Microsoft's 3-floor store includes an Xbox gaming room, a customized McLaren, meeting rooms for enterprise clients and a digital classroom where students can learn how to code. Cindy Rose, CEO of Microsoft U.K., said the store appeals to general consumers, as well as the company's more targeted customers like businesses and gamers.

The store also highlights Microsoft's Surface computers and tablets, which have helped the software titan grow its hardware business. Sales of Surface devices increased 21 percent year-on-year last quarter.

"The Surface hardware that you see all throughout the store, that's going to be a big big seller," Capossela said. "There's no doubt that a physical store is actually very good for choosing physical products and that's part of why we're here."

Microsoft Surface Book on display in London flagship store
CNBC | Benjamin Hall

The store opening puts Microsoft is a rare group of companies that can afford to expand into brick-and-mortar in the U.K. A record net 2,481 stores disappeared from Britain's top 500 high streets in 2018 as consumers opted to shop online instead, according to research from PwC.

"As more stores close up and down high streets across the U.K., that will drive more sales online," Retail Economics' Lim said.

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.