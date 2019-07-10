Skip Navigation
Tech

Nintendo has a cheaper Switch gaming console coming in September

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Lite on Wednesday.
  • It costs $199 and will be available on September 20.
  • It can play all the same games as the regular Nintendo Switch, but can't connect to TVs.
Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo on Wednesday announced the Switch Lite, a smaller and more affordable version of the popular Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has sold nearly 35 million units of the original Switch since it first launched in March, 2017. The new Nintendo Switch Lite will be available for $199 beginning on September 20. The original Nintendo Switch will still be sold for $299.

The lower price may help Nintendo continue to compete against the aging Sony PS4 and Microsoft Xbox One, which are more powerful but aren't portable. Sony and Microsoft are both expected to launch their next-generation gaming consoles in 2020.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite won't let users connect to a TV to play on a big screen like the regular Nintendo Switch. It also has a slightly smaller screen than the original. It only works in a portable mode and doesn't include a kickstand or the option to remove the controllers. But players can add wireless controllers to play with friends on the same unit. In that sense, it's a bit more like Nintendo's older 3DS platform, but with support for all Switch games.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will also be sold in three colors, including yellow, grey and turquoise, while the original Nintendo Switch is only sold in black.

VIDEO2:4102:41
The Nintendo Switch's cycle could be longer than normal: Analyst
Street Signs Asia


