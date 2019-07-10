Nintendo has a cheaper Switch gaming console coming in September

Nintendo on Wednesday announced the Switch Lite, a smaller and more affordable version of the popular Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has sold nearly 35 million units of the original Switch since it first launched in March, 2017. The new Nintendo Switch Lite will be available for $199 beginning on September 20. The original Nintendo Switch will still be sold for $299.

The lower price may help Nintendo continue to compete against the aging Sony PS4 and Microsoft Xbox One, which are more powerful but aren't portable. Sony and Microsoft are both expected to launch their next-generation gaming consoles in 2020.