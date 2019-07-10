The Fed chief just told markets a rate cut is coming, now it's just a question of how big

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks for Congress, reaffirmed the Fed is concerned about economic weakness and that it will act as "appropriate" to sustain the recovery—a signal to markets that a rate cut is coming soon.

Powell said that overall growth seems to have moderated in the second quarter, and in recent weeks the outlook has not improved. "Crosscurrents have reemerged," he said in his testimony, noting that investments slowed down "notably" from trade tensions and a global slowdown.

"Bottom line, Jay Powell fully endorsed the July rate cut and did absolutely nothing to pull the markets back from that expectation. There was little in the statement to imply what this means past the July meeting but we can infer that any further softening in the data past July will likely mean more action from the Fed at subsequent meetings," noted Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

The Fed chairman's remarks were released ahead of his appearance before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

"He's explaining why he thinks it's appropriate to cut rates. I think really the question for markets is —is it 25 or 50 (basis points). This has pushed us closer to 50. I think 50 would be more effective," said Ralph Axel, senior U.S. rate strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The fed funds futures market has been pricing in a 25 basis point, or quarter percentage point cut to the fed funds target rate range, now at 2.25 to 2.50%. Axel said the market began to price a 58% chance of a 50 basis point cut, after Powell's remarks were released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The market is pricing in 68 basis points of easing by the end of the year.

Stocks jumped, and Treasury yields fell after Powell's comments, reflecting an outlook for lower interest rates.

Powell also repeated that the Fed would act as "appropriate" to keep the recovery going, and he also noted that weak inflation could be "more persistent." Just several months ago, Powell sounded a more hawkish tone when he said weak inflation was likely "transitory."

"This is one of the most dovish speeches I've ever read. Here we are presumably running above potential output, with the unemployment rate falling and he's looking to ease in a big way. It has a lot of people scratching their head, and in the first paragraph he says I'm not bowing to Donald Trump," said Axel.

President Trump has repeatedly complained about Fed policy and Powell for not easing monetary policy by cutting interest rates. In his remarks, Powell, who has stressed the Fed's independence, spoke to the concern of politically meddling by acknowledging that Congress gave the Fed "an important degree of independence" so that it can pursue its statutory goals "based on objective analysis and data."

Boockvar noted that after the June meeting, Powell had said some Fed members were leaning toward a rate cut. "Since then, based on incoming data and other developments, it appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook. Inflation pressures remain muted," Powell said.

Strategists said Powell was reaffirming the dovishness of the Fed's comments, following the June meeting. Friday's surprisingly strong June jobs report, with 224,000 payrolls added, raised doubts about the need for a rate cut.

"If this had come out last Wednesday, I don't think it would sound dovish, but given the change in the markets since then, it's dovish." said John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest Markets. "He's basically defending the June meeting."

Axel said Powell also included a number of concerns that a Fed chair normally may not have included. "He mentions the debt ceiling .That is amazing. That's not normally a big economic issue, and Brexit," he said, adding the inflation reference was also very dovish.

"It's everything you could possibly be dovish about. He went full-on dovish," said Axel.