Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Levi Strauss, Tesla, Comcast, AT&T & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
Morgan Stanley economists expect the Fed to take decisive action to cut rates, reducing its fed funds target range by a half percentage point at its July meeting.Market Insiderread more
The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.Trading Nationread more
Virginia snares the No. 1 spot in CNBC's 2019 ranking of America's Top States for Business. Its world-class workforce and business-friendly regulations helped it snare...America's Top States for Businessread more
The move by J.P. Morgan represents its push to grab market share from competitors and broaden the pool of Americans who are invested in the stock market.Financeread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
AT&T is activating a new feature that will automatically block billions of fraud and robocalls received by wireless customers in the U.S.Technologyread more
AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.Technologyread more
Tesla shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after a report that the electric automaker will raise output at its factory in California.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines in the premarket Wednesday:
Levi Strauss — The jeans maker's stock fell more than 6% after reporting a 17% drop in profit in the second quarter. The company said it was hit by a strong dollar and higher marketing and online costs.
Marriott International — The hotel chain was sued by the District of Columbia on Tuesday for allegedly deceptive "drip pricing," which adds hidden fees to hotel bills. "Marriott reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profit by deceiving consumers about the true price of its hotel rooms," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.
Comcast — Goldman Sachs upgraded the NBCUniversal and CNBC parent company to "buy" from "hold," and hiked its price target on the stock to $54 per share from $44 a share. An analyst at the bank said Comcast is "positioned to sustain double-digit growth" in earnings over the next five years as its Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky businesses have "strong fundamentals."
Tesla — The electric car maker's stock rose 1.7% after Bloomberg News reported employees were told to prepare for a production increase.
AT&T — AT&T unveiled a new streaming service called HBO Max that will include programming from CNN, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. The new service will also have the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends."
Deere — An analyst at UBS downgraded Deere to "neutral" from "buy," noting: "While higher grain prices are a positive indicator for future farm income, we expect machinery demand to be restrained until the 2019 growing season."
Helen of Troy — Shares of the home and beauty products company jumped more than 8% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly numbers. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.06 on revenue of $376 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.68 per share on sales of $352 million. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.
Redfin, Zillow — Redfin and Zillow were initiated with "buy" ratings at SunTrust. The analysts said Redfin has a sizeable total addressable market, which offers a "significant growth runway in a fragmented market." On Zillow, SunTrust said its growing scale could lead to "meaningful" free cash flow and profit growth in the long term.
United Parcel Service, FedEx — UPS and FedEx were initiated with "buy" ratings by an analyst at Goldman Sachs. The analyst said he sees a 21% upside for UPS from its current levels given its position to grow with "robust e-commerce trends." The analyst also said FedEx has an attractive valuation.
