Tesla shares rise on report that the company is preparing to increase production in California

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
The move by J.P. Morgan represents its push to grab market share from competitors and broaden the pool of Americans who are invested in the stock market.Financeread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.Trading Nationread more
AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.Technologyread more
Tesla shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after a report that the electric automaker will raise output at its factory in California.Marketsread more
Mortgage demand has been more than muted for the last several weeks, even as rates sit near two-year lows.Real Estateread more
Extracts of the leaked cables prompted a row with the U.S. over Darroch's comments about Trump and the White House.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump has reportedly tasked aides to find a way to weaken the U.S. dollar in an effort to boost the economy.Marketsread more
An unlicensed vaccine made by Merck was approved for use a week after the DRC declared the Ebola outbreak in August.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
The company's automotive president Jerome Guillen said in an email to employees that Tesla is "making preparations" to increase production, according to Bloomberg. He reportedly said Tesla "hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency" during the second quarter of this year, while at the same time "quality is also reaching record highs."
"While we can't be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments," Guillen reportedly said.
Tesla stock rose 1.7% in premarket from Tuesday's close of $230.06 a share.
Elon Musk's automaker impressed Wall Street with record second quarter sales numbers yet analysts remain cautious, focusing instead on the company's upcoming earnings report. Tesla is expected to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7.
"The Q2 delivery beat does not change our cautious view on Q2 earnings," UBS said in a note to investors on July 3.
