Trump wins dismissal of emoluments court case that challenged payments to his DC hotel by foreigners

President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit against him by Maryland and the District of Columbia that challenged payments made to his Washington hotel by foreigners while he has been in the White House.

A three-judge panel in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in a decision said that Maryland and D.C. do not have legal standing "to pursue their claims against the president" that he violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The panel question said the interest in Washington and Maryland "in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the President is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties."

The appeals panel ordered a federal district court judge in Maryland to dismiss the suit against Trump with prejudice, which would bar them from relaunching the action. The plaintiffs had claimed that Trump's acceptance of payments by the Trump International Hotel in Washington is illegal under the emoluments clause.

Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.

On Monday, the Justice Department the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss that other suit.

Trump quickly crowed about the decision by the Fourth Circuit on Twitter

Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, called the decision "a complete victory."

CNBC has reached out for comment from the lawyers for Maryland and Washington, as well as to a spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the advocacy group that has

Maryland and Washington allege in their lawsuit that the president's refusal to give up his interest in the Trump Organization's hotels and other properties enabled him to benefit from spending by foreign and domestic government officials.

Specifically, they cited the president's majority interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington and two Trump buildings in New York City, including Trump Tower and Trump World Tower.

In February 2017, for instance, they alleged that the Embassy of Kuwait spent tens of thousands of dollars at the Washington property. That same month, Saudi Arabia spent thousands on rooms and food, they said.

Those benefits, they argued, harmed Washington and Maryland by giving Trump's properties a competitive economic advantage over other properties.

The appeals court did not accept those claims.

The three-judge panel noted the extraordinary nature of the case and the "difficult constitutional questions, for which there is no precedent."

In response to the claims about the president receiving an unfair economic advantage, the judges said that Washington and Maryland "have manifested substantial difficulty articulating how they are harmed by the President's alleged receipts of emoluments and the nature of the relief that could redress any harm so conceived."

Read the appeals court decision here.