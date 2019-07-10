Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress as stocks rally, rates fall

Skip Navigation
S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

US Markets

Watch Fed's Powell testify in front of the House Financial...

The Fed

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Business

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fed

The Fed chief just told markets a rate cut is coming

Powell's dovish remarks, prepared for Congressional testimony, reaffirmed the Fed could cut interest rates in the near future.

Market Insider

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Politics

Goldman says buy UPS, Fedex because concern about Amazon is...

Goldman Sachs is recommending buying FedEx and UPS, seeing more than 20% gains for both stocks, as the logistics companies are seen competitive against new entrants like...

Markets

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investing

McDonald's US owners want a premium chicken sandwich to compete...

McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.

Restaurants

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

Trading Nation

US Treasury yields drop after Powell says inflation remains muted

U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Bonds

Cramer: Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress would appear to make President Trump happy.

Markets
Federal Reserve

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress as stocks rally, rates fall

Fred Imbert@foimbert

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

In prepared remarks to the committee, Powell testified that "crosscurrents" from weaker economic activity across the globe and lingering trade fears are dampening the U.S. economic outlook. He also said inflation continues to run below the Fed's 2% target, adding: "There is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate."

Powell reiterated the Fed would "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion going.

The prepared remarks added to expectations the Fed would cut rates at its meeting later this month. The Dow and S&P 500 rallied and Treasury yields declined in reaction to the released comments.

