Your first trade for Wednesday, July 10

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell hints at cutting...

Stocks open higher after Powell says the Fed will "act as appropriate" amid "crosscurrents" weighing on the economic outlook.

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

Cramer: Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all...

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

McDonald's US owners want a premium chicken sandwich to compete...

McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

US Treasury yields drop after Powell says inflation remains muted

U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July...

Morgan Stanley economists expect the Fed to take decisive action to cut rates, reducing its fed funds target range by a half percentage point at its July meeting.

This tech stock is on the cusp of a 20-year breakout, says chart...

As the Nasdaq moves towards its all-time high, TradingAnalysis.com's Todd Gordon says AMD is on the verge of a 20-year breakout. Steve Chiavarone of Federated Investors is...

Amazon had it right: Virginia is America's Top State for Business...

Virginia snares the No. 1 spot in CNBC's 2019 ranking of America's Top States for Business. Its world-class workforce and business-friendly regulations helped it snare...

Your first trade for Wednesday, July 10

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:4701:47
Final Trades: JPM, TWTR, and more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Citigroup.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of JPMorgan.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Regional Banking ETF

Guy Adami was a buyer of Twitter

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, BABA, BOX, DBX, DOCU, DVN, FB, FCX, FL, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, IQ, KNX, KTOS, KWEB, LEN, MGM, MMM, MSFT, NIO, OIH, PAAS, PAYX, QEP, RIG, SPY, SSRM, T, TGT, TMUS, TSLA, XME. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RVLV, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH.Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Dan is Long EA July / Sept call calendar; DIS July / Sept call calendar; XHB Sept put spread; TLT Sept call spread; MSFT, SBU & PG August put spreads. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.