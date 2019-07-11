Amazon plans to spend $700 million to retrain a third of its US workforce in new skills

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Stocks, Trump social summit, and storm...

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.

France approves digital tax on American tech giants, defying US...

President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.

A giant manufacturer gives us a glimpse into this earnings season

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.

Snap shares climb as Bank of America sees improved revenue

Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.

This area of the market is flashing a warning sign ignore it at...

Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.

White House reportedly pulls its proposal to eliminate drug...

The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.

Delta lifts 2019 profit outlook while rivals grapple with Max...

Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.

Trump is expected to order a citizenship question added to the...

The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.

Goldman gets bullish the consumer, says buy Target, Home Depot...

In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on a few big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.

Kidney dialysis stocks soar as investors see Trump executive...

The details of the proposal for achieving that goal appear to be far less threatening to the major dialysis providers than initially feared by many investors.

IPO mania led to record exit value from venture-backed companies...

Uber accounted for almost half of the exit value from venture-backed companies in the quarter, while Slack, Zoom, Pinterest and CrowdStrike made up most of the rest.

Tech

Amazon plans to spend $700 million to retrain a third of its US workforce in new skills

Terri Cullen@TerriCullen
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.
Katherine Taylor | Reuters

Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce — or 100,000 workers — by 2025 to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.

The retail and tech giant intends to expand its existing training programs and introduce new ones. The training will be voluntary, and most of the programs are free.

Programs will help workers "access training to move into highly skilled technical and non- technical roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon," the company said in a statement.

Amazon's retraining programs will include:

  • Amazon Technical Academy, which equips non-technical employees with the skills to transition into software engineering careers;
  • Associate2Tech, which trains fulfillment center associates to move into technical roles;
  • Machine Learning University, which offers employees with tech backgrounds the opportunity to access machine learning skills;
  • Amazon Career Choice, a pre-paid tuition program designed to train fulfillment center associates in high-demand occupations of their choice;
  • Amazon Apprenticeship, a Department of Labor certified program that offers paid intensive classroom training and on-the-job apprenticeships with Amazon; and
  • AWS Training and Certification, which provide employees with courses to build practical AWS Cloud knowledge.

The planned program is among the biggest corporate retraining initiatives ever announced, at a cost of roughly $7,000 per worker, or $700 million, the Journal said.

Amazon shares are up 34% this year and are among the top performers in the 5-year run by the S&P 500 to 3,000 from 2,000.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the company's retraining program.

