One simple action can help boost your credit score, according to a new report

There might be a simple way to help yourself eliminate late credit card payments and boost your credit score: Set up automated credit score updates.

Credit card debt is one of the most expensive consumer debts to carry, with the current average interest rate hitting 17.76%, according to CreditCards.com, the highest ever. Consumers also routinely miss making their minimum payments on time, and then owe more once a late payment fee is tacked on to their bill. A late payment can also increase a consumer's interest rate while reducing their credit score.

But a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research released this month finds that even something as simple as opening an email can have a positive influence on financial behavior. In the experiment, participants in the "treatment" group were sent an email telling them they could view their FICO score for free on Sallie Mae's website, while members of the control group were not sent emails but were told that they could access their scores for free.

After one year of quarterly updates, the researchers found that those who received the nudge emails were 0.7 percentage points less likely to be past due on an account by 30 days or more, 4% less than the control group. Though it might not seem like that much of a difference, the researchers deemed it "significant."