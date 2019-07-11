Medical bills are a growing concern for cancer patients

Cancer can take a significant toll on your health, your work, your family – and, increasingly, your wallet. There are currently an estimated 16.9 million people in the U.S. who have received a cancer diagnosis. For them, the disease comes with many disproportionate hardships, from the physical and the emotional to the financial. Not only is cancer one of the most expensive medical conditions to treat, but even those with good medical insurance face an added burden from other aspects of treatment, such as travel expenses and increased time off from work.

What is a problem is when the cost of care is a shock. Janet de Moor program director at the National Cancer Institute